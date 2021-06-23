Advertisement

Wedding venues, vendors scrambling for current, 2022 seasons

Erin Stoffregen, owner of Event Floral, discussed the current and future of wedding venues and vendors with WIFR on Wednesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With COVID-19 closures and restrictions last year, many couples had to postpone their nuptials, pushing wedded bliss for at least another year.

Now, with most of the country back to full reopening, wedding venues and vendors across the country are scrambling to meet the need of their blushing brides and gallant grooms, both this summer and next.

Erin Stoffregen, owner of Event Floral, discussed the current and future of wedding venues and vendors with WIFR on Wednesday.

