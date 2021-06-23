‘We were connected in some way’ Two lifelong friends win pair of national bowling trophies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past five years, Harlem girls bowling has developed a winning tendency, taking home team titles every season since 2017. This year two members of the team took the spotlight and the duo that got it done have spent a lot of spare time together.

“I had to overcome my nerves and it definitely helped that I was playing with a teammate,” Former Harlem bowler Olivia Watton said.

A championship and first runner-up trophies come home to the Machesney Park, after Watton and Jocelyn Eggert battle it out for a national title in Dayton. The story of their relationship starts long before their time knocking down pins for Harlem High School.

“I grew up with her I went to preschool with her and we went to elementary school together,” Watton said. “We first started bowling together around the third grade.”

“I’m just going to be bowling with the person I would normally be bowling with so I didn’t have to press so much,” Watton said of the championship match.

The two went strike for strike on the lanes, Watton edged Eggert by a handful of pins. Not many would be bowled over to learn the last time the powerful pair represented the Huskies. They finished one and two in the country, throwing the final ball at the same time.

“It wasn’t planned someone in the crowd just yelled bowl together because we do it at practice and it was the last ball that we threw for high school,” Eggert said.

“That really put the cherry on top for me after having such a rough season,” Watton said. “We play queen of the hill a lot, and that felt like queen of the hill we all go at one time we bowl together as a team so for me it felt like a family.”

The family feeling that started in preschool will not end at Forest Hills Lanes. The duo plans to continue their success at Rock Valley College next season.

“It’s not going to be the last and it’s good to know it’s not going to be the last,” Eggert said. “Everybody is going to keep seeing us fight each other and keep being there for each other.”

“We click and we lift each other up we don’t bring each other down,” Watton said. “Ever since we were young we always support each other and always had fun together.”

