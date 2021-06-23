Walmart hiring up to 100 for Sterling distribution center

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Walmart is hiring up to 100 employees for order filler positions to support its Sterling grocery distribution center.

The company is looking to fill the positions after reporting sales increases, both online and in stores, during the company’s February earnings announcement.

Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart supply chain associates, including up to 100 at the Sterling distribution center. Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $18.85 per hour and can reach up to $25 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full time — qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event on Wednesday, June 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 23769 Mathew Rd.

Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process and have the opportunity to meet with the management team. Applicants can also apply for roles here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.