Team Rubicon goes to work in Rockton community

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A disaster relief team was deployed to the community of Rockton to aid area officials in Chemtool data collection.

Veteran base, non-profit organization Team Rubicon collects damage assessments to aid the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. The team is made up of several veteran and first responders that are trained in disaster relief. The teams have knocked on more than 1,000 Rockton residential doors collecting data regarding the Chemtool fire.

“I know that teams said they did reach out and talk to quite a few residents who are grateful to see that people do care about them and they do care about what happened during this incident, and they were very grateful that people are reaching out to them,” Jodi Moyer, incident commander said.

Other teams are being mobilized to Naperville to help its community bounce back after a tornado destroyed many homes earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.