Snappers’ new downtown stadium nears completion

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers get set to begin another six-game home-stand against Quad Cities Tuesday night. But while Beloit is enjoying its last few games at Pohlman Field, all eyes are set on what’s happening across the city.

The new ABC Supply Stadium is nearing completion. Brent Bartels, media relations manager for the Snappers, says the ballpark is roughly 75-80% complete. Most of the seats are in place and the turf has been laid down. The team plans to make the new stadium a multipurpose facility with concerts, monster trucks, and possibly football games in the fall. The team is hoping to have it finished in August.

“(The players are) excited to move here,” explained Bartels. “With the turf, (it’s the) same thing as the Marlins. With more seats, with the entertainment we plan to bring in. I think it’s just going to hype them up I guess... be excited to be here, engage with the community a little bit more.”

Bartels joined the team in March when the ballpark was just bricks and mortar. He says it will be a big boost to Beloit.

“In two to three months, it’s been fantastic. What this is going to do for the organization, of course, it’s for the community. We’re trying to build for people to come all over. Janesville, Rockford, Beloit, to engage with downtown. Just kind of everything coming together, for our brand, for the Snappers brand, and for the community in Beloit, has just been fantastic. We just expect it to grow, the community itself, and then our brand to the next level.”

