Rockford, Winnebago County 911 centers unable to receive calls

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials with the City of Rockford and Winnebago County say area 911 centers are currently unable to answer incoming calls.

Various posts on social media all say this is due to a cut fiber optic line.

911 CENTERS UNABLE TO RECEIVE CALLS: Due to a cut fiber optic line, the City’s and County’s 911 centers are currently...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

However, if a person were to call 911 from a wireless phone, dispatchers can still see the phone number the call is originating from along with the location of the call. Officials say with that information, dispatchers are able to call back that number and ask the caller if police or fire is needed.

If nobody answers, emergency dispatchers will then send an officer to the location of the call. Officials add vendors are currently working on fixing the fiber optic line.

