Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best in Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From gracefully leaping through hoops, to quickly navigating mazes, it takes a lot to be “top dog.” But for Griff the Irish Terrier, his owners Jan and Susie Moller, said winning “Best of Breed” at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last week was a breeze.

“I sobbed,” said Jan Moller. “I’ve never sobbed before like that in my life! I was over the moon.”

Four Irish Terriers were judged based off the breed standards recognized by the American Kennel Club, like fur quality, personality and even the way their ears fold.

“The dog needs to be, particularly in terriers, up and alert,” said Moller.

Griff has been training for the big show in the big apple for the past three years. But in January, Griff was launched into intense training with his handler, Devon Kipp Levy.

“They had breed limits and entry limits, but our entry was accepted. So it was just, let’s do all we can to get there,” said Moller.

Jan took Griff to the competition. When he was announced the award-winning pooch, Jan said she just couldn’t believe it. And neither could her sister, Susie, who was watching from home.

“I just teared up. Tears just filled my eyes, and my cousin too, who was here with me,” said Susie Moller. “And then we both stood up and screamed yay.”

After all the hard work and long days of training, Susie and Jan said there’s a deeper reward behind the ribbons Griff came home with.

“I think with dogs, it’s real important to let each thing feel like a payoff. But this was the big payoff,” said Moller.

The Mollers said this isn’t the first time Griff has competed in a dog show, and it definitely won’t be the last. Griff participates in a dog show about once a month.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.