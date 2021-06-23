Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, May 25, Rockford police officers were called to the 1700 block of Lyran Avenue in regards to a child abuse claim.

Officers learned that three children, under the age of 10, had been battered. Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and the suspects were identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Cash and 26-year-old Michelle Hammond. The victims and suspects were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated battery to a child against Cash and two counts of the same charge to Hammond. On Wednesday, June 23, Cash and Hammond were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

