Rockford man to serve 30 months in prison, threatened to kill US Marshal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for emailing a threat to kill a deputy U.S. Marshal.

Gianni Gaspare Anthony Cardenas, 25 of Rockford, was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce in 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 4, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois.

According to the written plea agreement, in Feb. 2018, a deputy U.S. Marshal interviewed Cardenas at a county jail regarding whether Cardenas had any information about the whereabouts of a federal fugitive. Cardenas told the Deputy U.S. Marshal during the interview that Cardenas would “kick [the officer’s] ass” when Cardenas got out of jail.

The plea agreement states further that, on or about Oct. 20, 2019, Cardenas sent two threatening emails in interstate commerce to the deputy U.S. Marshal. The first email stated, among other things, “Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs.” The second email stated, “I’ll kill you,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois.

The sentencing was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.

Cardenas will serve three years of supervised release following his sentence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois.

