Rockford City Council approves plan to redevelop area on Southside

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

On Monday, city council members agree to put the area near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue into a Tax Increment Financing or a T.I.F. District.

“That Kishwaukee Harrison area is kind of an important corridor in the city,” said Second Ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann.

According to the city, money from the T.I.F. funds public improvements and helps private development projects in specific neighborhoods. Logemann says it also holds the line on taxes. Bodies like the Rockford Public School District are reliant on those dollars. Lawyers for the schools say they’re not against T.I.F. Districts, but would like to work with the city on other initiatives. Logemann says this move will bring in more dollars which is a win-win for all taxing bodies in the area.

“The whole purpose is hopefully in 30 years the area is rejuvenated, so there’s higher tax revenues gained and more economic activity in the area,” said Logemann.

