Post-quarantine daycare shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With businesses opening back up, everyone is flooding back to work.

Now more than ever, parents need a quality daycare center for their kids. Unfortunately, the demand for care is higher and the available spots are low. Daycare providers say they’re getting as much as ten inquiries a week and have never seen a daycare shortage like this before.

Even before COVID-19 hit, quality daycares were in high demand. Now, with parents returning to work, it’s been difficult to find childcare opening in the area. The teacher to child ratio is off balance, and getting on the waitlist is not a guarantee for entry. For example, Taylor Tots Children’s Center is estimated to be booked until fall of 2022.

“Childcare has always been in high demand. Prior to COVID, there was not very many openings. It was hard to find good, quality care, but after COVID with the influx of people going back to work, it’s literally impossible to find childcare right now,” Taylor Macklin, Taylor Tots Children Center Owner said.

Macklin said it’s difficult as a provider to have to turn people away, but she tries her best to provide additional resources to families.

The Childcare for Children Resource and Referral Agency is available to help all families struggling to find an opening near them.

