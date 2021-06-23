Pattern to turn much stormier beginning Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve been clamoring for rain for months in the Stateline, and it appears that, at long last, our prayers are on the verge of being answered. The news isn’t entirely good, though, as there are some clear drawbacks to the much more active pattern set to commence with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Storms have been quick to erupt over Iowa late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours, some even producing hail the size of half dollars near Cedar Rapids.

A clear weakening trend’s been noted on the radar with this activity, so our concerns for severe weather are minimal, at best. Still, it’s not to be ruled out that one or two storms could pelt us with small hail or a brief 40-50mph wind gust.

Showers and a few storms are to enter the area in the hours leading up to sunset, and will continue on a scattered, off and on basis through much of the night, and likely extending well into Wednesday morning. It won’t be a continuous rain, nor will it occur everywhere. That said, there’s a chance things will be wet from time to time through at least mid-morning.

Things should quiet down for the latter half of the day Wednesday. Southerly winds are to blow, and mixed sunshine’s likely to appear at some point during the afternoon. That should be enough to send temperatures back into the 80s.

Thursday’s to start off quietly, though showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, potentially coming in two waves, the first of which arriving late in the morning, the second coming as we near the dinner hour.

A few of these storms could end up being a bit more feisty, especially the afternoon cluster. We’ll monitor the situation closely, as the area’s presently placed under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late Thursday and into early Friday.

These two rounds of showers and storms Thursday are to be just the beginning chapters of what’s likely to be a rather soggy story carrying from Thursday into Friday. There’s impressive agreement among our computer forecast models suggesting that several waves of rain, many of which containing heavy downpours, are to occur over a period of at least 24 hours starting late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening.

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a long duration rainfall event, but this upcoming system has the potential to be just that. Severe weather’s not a major concern during it, but it can’t be ruled out entirely. The main impact appears to be the extremely heavy rain that may come from it. It’s no secret we need the rain, but there is such thing as having too much of a good thing, and that may be the case here. While we’ll welcome the moisture with open arms, the fact that it’s been so dry here for so long gives credence to the thought that not all of the water will be absorbed into our soil. Getting too much rain over a short period of time may lead to runoff, which may lead to a flash flooding threat. What’s more, river levels may see a rather rapid rise as well. Thankfully, rivers are so low that we’re not looking at river flooding being a major concern.

Rain chances become considerably more scattered beginning Saturday, though they’re not going away. In fact, we’ve placed a chance for isolated to scattered storms every day between now and next Friday. In total, it’s not crazy to think that our area could pick up more than four inches of rain over that period. That’d go a long way in putting a significant dent in our drought situation, especially if it comes gradually over time.

