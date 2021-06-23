Advertisement

NIU to require all students on campus vaccinated against COVID-19

The university asks students to take advantage of the first opportunity to get vaccinated that you are offered.
NIU
NIU(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University will require all students returning to campus to live in residence halls or attend in-person classes provide documentation they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This requirement is part of NIU’s ongoing response to, and management of, the COVID-19 pandemic on its campuses. The university said the requirement is in place to protect the health and safety of their campus community and facilitate the return to face-to-face learning and traditional campus activities this fall.

Information about the vaccines and where to get them is available via the CDC and here. The university asks students to take advantage of the first opportunity to get vaccinated that you are offered. NIU also says to make sure you take a photo of your vaccine card and keep the card or proof of your vaccination in a safe place.

You can review the FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine.

“Anyone in Illinois over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. We consider the vaccination of as many members of our community as possible to be a vital step on the road back to normalcy and strongly encourage you to participate. The science shows that vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but reducing its severity and limiting its transmission,” Northern Illinois University said in an announcement.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault
Rockford City Council approves redevelopment project.
Rockford City Council approves plan to redevelop area on Southside

Latest News

Rockford man to serve 30 months in prison, threatened to kill US Marshal
A 45-year-old Minnesota man was found guilty on drug charges from a August 2019 traffic stop in...
Minnesota man found guilty on drug charges in Boone Co.
Landlords struggling because tenants have stopped paying rent during the novel coronavirus...
Gov. Pritzker gets 70K apps for rental relief funding
Parent company of Chemtool said foam applied to suppress June 14 fire in Rockton was used in...
Lubrizol says Rockton residents health not at risk