NIU to require all students on campus vaccinated against COVID-19

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University will require all students returning to campus to live in residence halls or attend in-person classes provide documentation they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This requirement is part of NIU’s ongoing response to, and management of, the COVID-19 pandemic on its campuses. The university said the requirement is in place to protect the health and safety of their campus community and facilitate the return to face-to-face learning and traditional campus activities this fall.

Information about the vaccines and where to get them is available via the CDC and here. The university asks students to take advantage of the first opportunity to get vaccinated that you are offered. NIU also says to make sure you take a photo of your vaccine card and keep the card or proof of your vaccination in a safe place.

You can review the FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine.

“Anyone in Illinois over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. We consider the vaccination of as many members of our community as possible to be a vital step on the road back to normalcy and strongly encourage you to participate. The science shows that vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but reducing its severity and limiting its transmission,” Northern Illinois University said in an announcement.

