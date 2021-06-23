Advertisement

Minnesota man found guilty on drug charges in Boone Co.

Maddox is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Tobin on August 11.
A 45-year-old Minnesota man was found guilty on drug charges from a August 2019 traffic stop in...
A 45-year-old Minnesota man was found guilty on drug charges from a August 2019 traffic stop in Boone County.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Minnesota man was found guilty on drug charges from a August 2019 traffic stop in Boone County.

During an August 2019 traffic stop by the Illinois State Police in Boone County, Tyrone Maddox of Austin, Minnesota had a suspended driver’s license and a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of 137 grams of Cocaine, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia L. Smith announced that on June 22, Maddox was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Maddox is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Tobin on August 11. He faces a minimum of 9 years and a maximum of 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 75 percent, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua A. Versluys represented the state in the jury trial, presided over by the Hon. C. Robert Tobin III.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault
Bethany Road was partially shut down as officers worked a fatal crash Monday morning.
Rochelle man dead after crash in Sycamore

Latest News

Rockford man to serve 30 months in prison, threatened to kill US Marshal
Landlords struggling because tenants have stopped paying rent during the novel coronavirus...
Gov. Pritzker gets 70K apps for rental relief funding
Parent company of Chemtool said foam applied to suppress June 14 fire in Rockton was used in...
Lubrizol says Rockton residents health not at risk
Chesney filed House Bill 4103 with the Illinois House Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Freeport lawmaker files bill to prevent Ill. Assembly legislating after midnight