Minnesota man found guilty on drug charges in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Minnesota man was found guilty on drug charges from a August 2019 traffic stop in Boone County.

During an August 2019 traffic stop by the Illinois State Police in Boone County, Tyrone Maddox of Austin, Minnesota had a suspended driver’s license and a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of 137 grams of Cocaine, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia L. Smith announced that on June 22, Maddox was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Maddox is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Tobin on August 11. He faces a minimum of 9 years and a maximum of 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 75 percent, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua A. Versluys represented the state in the jury trial, presided over by the Hon. C. Robert Tobin III.

