Lubrizol says Rockton residents health not at risk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lubrizol says Rockton residents can “feel comfortable and assured that their health and the health of their families is not at risk,” in an announcement Wednesday.

The parent company of Chemtool said the foam applied to suppress the fire from their facility in Rockton on Monday, June 14, was used in a diluted form. Fluorinated foam was used in the early stages of firefighting efforts. Lubrizol said this was done for a limited time given the heightened risk of letting the fire burn and spread.

The foam was limited to a portion of the site, backed by a containment plan, according to Lubrizol. Fluorinated foam is twice as effective as non-fluorinated foam in suppressing a fire like the one in Rockton. Lubrizol said this method offered the best chance to control the fire in the shortest amount of time.

Before any foam was applied, Lubrizol and US Fire Pumps teams instituted measures to contain these materials. This included digging containment trenches around the property, applying absorbent materials and vacuuming foam and water into industrial storage tanks for appropriate disposal. Lubrizol said they will continue to run tests of the soil and water to further validate the effectiveness of the containment measures.

Local EPA, public health authorities and multiple third-party experts are conducting air sampling in the area to monitor this process. To date, these analyses do not show negative health risk other than the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke, according to Lubrizol.

“We hope these results give residents peace of mind, but the work does not stop here. We are fully committed to ongoing testing,” Lubrizol said. “Residents’ expectation to have fire-related debris removed from their yards and surfaces of their properties cleaned as swiftly as possible. We have been working with Clean Harbors to ensure they can service as many residents as efficiently as possible.”

Clean Harbors is available to all for debris removal and some clean-up. In addition, residents can follow self-cleaning recommendations put forth by the Winnebago County Health Department and use household degreasing soap or cleaners for safe cleaning.

Lubrizol said Clean Harbors’ service has already helped hundreds, and expects remaining calls logged to-date will be serviced by the end of the week. When a resident calls the Clean Harbors hotline, the call is logged and placed on the service list. Residents only need to call once. We will continue to provide this service as long as it’s needed.

All fire-related debris collected by Clean Harbors will be sent to an EPA approved facility for disposal in accordance with all regulatory requirements, Lubrizol said.

