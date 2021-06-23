Advertisement

Longtime Blackhawks television announcer Pat Foley will retire at the end of next season

Team currently searching for replacement for Foley.
Foley spent 39 years calling games for Chicago.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 39 years in the booth, Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley says he will retire at the end of next season. The announce was made in a news release sent out Wednesday morning.

“Listening to the great Lloyd Pettit fostered a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and broadcasting at an early age. To follow in his footsteps and broadcast for the team for nearly 40 years is a dream come true for a Chicago native,” said Foley “Any kid who eats, sleeps and breathes sports, grows up wanting to play for their hometown team.

“Thankfully for me, I realized early on that my playing career wouldn’t last beyond intramurals and that broadcasting was the next best thing to staying around the game. I have had conversations with the Blackhawks about my future, and because I cannot guarantee that I would like to continue beyond the length of my contract that ends after next season, they must look ahead.

“I support and respect their plan to transition the broadcast booth and I’m thankful to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks for this opportunity.”

The team is currently searching for Foley’s replacement.

