Jim Morrow steps down at Belvidere, takes over South Beloit football program

(WIFR) - We always hear timing is everything. That pretty much applies to anything in life. Timing could not have been any worse for Jim Morrow, as the football coach departs his alma mater at Belvidere after one year for South Beloit.

Morrow spoke with the Sports Ticket about his decision to step down on June 14. He says it was made based mainly on logistics. He took the job before the pandemic with the plans to eventually teach at Belvidere. However, that never transpired. He still teaches at one of his former stomping grounds at Harlem High School and says the school schedules are more favorable for him to lead at South Beloit. He says his time with the Bucs was special but wanted to do what he felt was right for him.

“Without my presence in the building, I didn’t really see me being an effective driver of the enthusiasm, motivation, and program builder that I need to be in order to get Belvidere to where we’d all like to see it. So, I just thought it was best for me, perhaps best for the future of the program to let somebody else have that opportunity.”

The Bucs went 1-5 during the shortened spring season.

“I’m very grateful for the relationships that I’ve made. The senior class I got to coach. Everybody I met over there was tremendous. So, I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity. I just don’t think it was correct time and place for me to have a tremendous impact like what needs to happen over there.”

