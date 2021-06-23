Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association releases all-state honors
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSBCA handed out some awards Tuesday afternoon, naming all-state players from each class in the state.
Five Stateline athletes found their names on the list that honors the best players on the diamond.
Below are Stateline players who made the cut.
Class 1A
Ty Stykel - Aquin
Class 2A
Jason Buhl - Winnebago
Class 3A
Beau Evans - Dixon
Class 4A
Ryan Anderson - Hononegah
Noah Goddard - Hononega
