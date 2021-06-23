Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association releases all-state honors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSBCA handed out some awards Tuesday afternoon, naming all-state players from each class in the state.

Five Stateline athletes found their names on the list that honors the best players on the diamond.

Below are Stateline players who made the cut.

Class 1A

Ty Stykel - Aquin

Class 2A

Jason Buhl - Winnebago

Class 3A

Beau Evans - Dixon

Class 4A

Ryan Anderson - Hononegah

Noah Goddard - Hononega

