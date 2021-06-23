Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces temporary closure of Rock River for recreational boat traffic

Advertisement

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced the temporary closure of portions of the Rock River.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this morning that a portion of the Rock River is temporarily closed to recreational boat traffic.

The closure extends from the Rockton dam in Winnebago County up to the Wisconsin border. IDNR representatives tell 23 News the reason for the closure is due to low water levels and the need for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the river. The announcement has caused some misinformation between many Rockton residents who are confused as to why the river is shut down. Rockton Village President John Peterson says village leaders are doing their best to keep residents informed.

“You know I want that river to be safe,” Peterson said. “When I saw that this morning I checked to be sure that it wasn’t a new threat or a new concern or anything and what I was told is that it’s just a continuation of what we did last week.”

Peterson says this is something that residents should not worry about, it’s merely a precautionary measure and simply an extension of what has already been happening over the past week.

“You know, this doesn’t get done in a week, or a month and we want to be as careful as possible,” Peterson said. “You know we want to be sure that everything’s right.”

Since the news regarding the river closure, some Rockton residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns and opinions on what may have happened. A group of residents have even created a Facebook page called Citizens for Chemtool Accountability in hopes of dispelling some of the misinformation.

Rockton resident Evan Schoepski is one of the five people who run the page posting the latest information on the Chemtool fire. He says often times people will post speculations with no source to back it up. Schoepski says the page is about respecting each other and protecting the community. Those not willing to comply are asked to leave the group to keep out misinformation.

“There’s enough fear as is,” Schoepski said. “We don’t want to help play into that at all, obviously we’re here for accountability, we’re here to help allay fears by getting answers that we aren’t given by possibly our government officials or Chemtool especially.”

