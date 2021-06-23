FIRST ALERT: Much needed steady rainfall to end the week, brings flash flood risk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine ended Wednesday with temperatures getting into the 80s. However, the clear skies we have will be short-lived as clouds will return along with rain chances Thursday continuing through much of the weekend. This will be much-needed rainfall that will come in waves and bring a small severe risk and a flash flooding risk.

A slow-moving cold front will bring rain chances for a few days beginning Thursday. The rain chances begin late Thursday morning through the afternoon and then again in the evening. The period of Thursday night through Friday will be one period to watch as any storms could potentially turn severe. Luckily the severe threat is looking lower overall with a small hail and gusty wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline for both Thursday and Friday in a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather.

As we heat up, some storms could turn severe Thursday late. The threat is low but anything severe would involve higher winds and small hail. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A small risk for severe weather exists Friday, too but heavy rain is the main threat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not everybody in the Stateline will see constant rain, as it will come in waves. Friday will be rain-filled with a small break at times in the afternoon before more rain at night and into Saturday. You will want to have the umbrella handy! The biggest threat by far over the next few days will be a flash flood risk. This is due to us getting some great well-needed rain but our grounds can’t handle all of that rain at once.

Thursday morning's commute should be dry with rain arriving later in the morning and into the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A break in the afternoon will come with more rain at night and into Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Periods of rain beginning Thursday will continue through Friday and into Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances continue through Saturday with multiple rounds of rain likely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The grounds are incredibly dry and will have a tough time absorbing all of the rain quickly right away. The Weather Prediction Center has excessive rainfall for the region, a Slight Risk in place south and west of Rockford Thursday and the Slight Risk moving over the entire Stateline for Friday when the most rain will fall.

Heavier rainfall potential exists south and west of Rockford for Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A slight risk for excessive rainfall exceeding Flash Flood limits exists for Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This may lead to some runoff and flash flooding. If you get caught with some flooding, remember to turn around and don’t drown! When all is said and done, most of the Stateline will likely end up in the 2-4 inch range for rainfall through the weekend and that’s why there is a flash flood threat.

All in all this period (Thu-Sun) certainly has the potential to produce excessive rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Watching the radar will be key along with the forecast over the next few days especially if you have any outdoor plans. Our grounds will be very happy after the medicinal rains that will likely lessen our current rainfall deficit in big margins.

