Emery Air hiring in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Entry level positions are being offered by Emery Air at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on June 29 and 30.

On Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 60 Airport Dr. from the auditorium entrance, Emery Air aviation ground support services division is seeking individuals to add to their team of aviation ground support professionals. Full benefits offered include 401k, medical, dental, vacation, PTO and paid holidays.

Qualifications for the job are a high school diploma or equivalent, valid drivers license, ability to pass a background check and pass a pre-employment drug screening. Applicants are asked to bring a valid ID to begin the on boarding process in the event you are hired.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.