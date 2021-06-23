Businesses make a getaway to the Gateway Business Park

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Gateway Business Park in Beloit was built almost 20 years ago. Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock says leaders who built the park paved the way for exactly what’s happening now: an economic resurgence in Beloit.

“I mean there’s so much happening here,” said Lock.

The stretch of land along I-90/39 is quickly filling up.

“It’s phenomenal to have all these businesses opening in Beloit,” she said.

New developments in the area include the Ho-Chunk Casino agreement renewal in March, and the Beloit Snappers stadium that’s on track to open this summer. The Beloit Economic Development Corporation announced this week ingredient processing company Spray-Tek Inc. will expand to the area.

“If you look back 20-30 years ago, Beloit was a different picture,” said Lock. “We didn’t have as many opportunities for employment here.”

Home2 Suites Manager Roy Ward said with the new developments, his hotel will host more people on corporate trips as well as leisure travelers.

“We’re excited about it obviously. Anytime when businesses in the community can expand, we’re bringing new business in, it’s going to create more rooms- a need for more rooms,” said Ward. “Obviously that’s going to make our business grow.”

In addition to his own business growing, Ward says the expansion will improve the whole community.

“We’ve seen a nice decline, prior to COVID obviously, with unemployment, that will absolutely continue, and wages will continue to rise,” he said.

