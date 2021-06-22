Advertisement

Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination

By Ed Payne
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People who roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccination at Walgreens will now receive $25, the pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.

People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.

“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June...
Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Class action lawsuit against Chemtool 6.21
Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire
Chicago police keep watch and crime scene tape hangs outside a house where multiple people were...
Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

Latest News

Families with children 18 and under living in their homes are invited to shop for free...
Free groceries offered at Rockford Summer Family Markets
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID-19
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the...
US Chemical Safety Board investigating after Chemtool fire