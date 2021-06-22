Advertisement

US Chemical Safety Board investigating after Chemtool fire

U.S. Fire Pump anticipates that all fires will be extinguished in the next couple of days.
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the...
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the Rockton chemical plant fire.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is on scene to conduct its investigation following the Chemtool fire in Rockton.

Once all investigations are complete, the agencies will compile information before any results are released to the public.

U.S. Fire Pump anticipates that all fires will be extinguished in the next couple of days; however, its crew will remain on scene for several days after suppression is complete to address any issues that may arise.

