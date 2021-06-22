US Chemical Safety Board investigating after Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is on scene to conduct its investigation following the Chemtool fire in Rockton.

Once all investigations are complete, the agencies will compile information before any results are released to the public.

U.S. Fire Pump anticipates that all fires will be extinguished in the next couple of days; however, its crew will remain on scene for several days after suppression is complete to address any issues that may arise.

