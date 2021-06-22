Special Olympics Virtual Games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since the pandemic, Special Olympics Region A has been all virtual.

This year, their largest event of the year, the 2021 Summer Games will also be online for athletes and families to enjoy. The Summer Games is the largest event of the year for Region A, bringing in more than 4,000 attendees.

Special Olympics is slowly transitioning to in-person events, but since the Summer Games are so popular, it’s the safest option to host the event online. However, the beloved event will have many of the same elements as it did in person.

“We’ll do the things we normally do on our opening ceremonies such as the athlete oath and show pictures from past events, videos from coaches who are ready to come back and see their athletes again, videos from our athletes to say what they most enjoy about Special Olympics, and really hopefully, this will kick us off into getting back into full in-person events,” Trent Geiger, Special Olympics Region A assistant director said.

Most of the virtual summer events are free and can be found on the Special Olympics website. The final celebration is Saturday and can be streamed through Facebook, Twitch and on the website.

