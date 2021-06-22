South Beloit City Council approves pre-annexing Hidden Creek Estates

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit City Council approved pre-annexing Hidden Creek Estates at their meeting Monday.

South Beloit expects operations to begin as soon as possible, though a date has not been set, according to South Beloit Mayor Theodore Rehl.

Hidden Creek Estates also released a statement on Monday.

“We are excited that the City of South Beloit has embraced the possibilities of Hidden Creek Estates and we look forward to working through venue details with City Council! Tonight we were officially Pre-Annexed in to the city of South Beloit.

We envision creating a venue that allows for meaningful connections and a place to celebrate life’s most important milestones. We look forward to working with the City, our partners, and others to build a space that is an asset to the community and our region.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout this process. We are looking forward to the future!

- The Frank Family”

