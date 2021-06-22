Advertisement

Semi rollover on 20 in Rockford

Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning near the I-39 exit ramp.(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning near the I-39 exit ramp.

Reports came in of an accident involving a semi on US-20 near Alpine Road in Rockford.

Several frozen turkeys are scattered across the side of the road due to the accident. Officials say the driver of the semi was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

23 News has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates when the become available.

