Rockford Public Library to celebrate second class of online high school grads

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library will celebrate its second class of graduates of RPL’s Career Online High School program.

The celebration will be on June 24 at 5:30 p.m. at RPL’s Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St. in downtown Rockford.

The graduation ceremony will also serve as a “fundraiser-friendraiser” for the program’s expansion, which has been led by donations and support from Heather and Peter Provenzano in the name of their new boutique hotel, Hotel Kate, and LoRayne Logan of workplace.

RPL’s Career Online High School is a nationally-accredited program allowing adult learners to earn a high school diploma — not a GED — while gaining career skills in one of ten employment fields across a wide spectrum, from home care professional and office management to homeland security. While being entirely online, with online tutoring and additional in-person support at the Library, RPL’s COHS accepts credits earned by students in high school and previous GED attempts.

“I always knew in the back of my mind that I needed my high school diploma,” RPL COHS graduate, Kori Davis said. “Now I can go to college, and I can do what I want to do, what will make me happy for the rest of my life.”

Even with quality community programs in place that allow for adult learners to complete high school, the city experiences an exponential shortfall. Today, more than 12,000 of Rockford’s citizens, ages 25-65 have not completed high school. With graduation rates before COVID-19 around 66 percent, dropout rates raising since the pandemic, and many “place-based” alternative completion programs being closed during the shut-down this past year, Rockford’s number of adults without their high school diploma is increasing.

“We see RPL’s Career Online High School program as an exciting low-friction way for adult-learners, particularly working single mothers, to attain their high school diploma” Leon Smith, RPL career Online High School Program Manager said. “The funds and support raised last year have been critical in these individual’s earning their diplomas, even during the pandemic.”

Efforts led by Peter Provenzano and LoRayne Logan in 2020 resulted in 21 scholarships to RPL’s Career Online High School in 2020, 13 of which were awarded to students who have already completed their diploma and will be celebrated at Thursday’s ceremony. Fundraising continues to grow the number of COHS scholarships available to the waitlist of potential students.

“We think if we appropriately grow the RPL’s Career Online High School program, we’ll be able to substantially impact the number of adults without high school diplomas, taking a big bite out of the annual deficit our city is accumulating,” Smith said. “RPL’s Career Online High School offers students many features and benefits that work to ensure their success, but having an added layer of in-person support often makes all the difference.”

For more information about the graduation event as well as information regarding donation or volunteer opportunities, email COHS@rockfordpubliclibrary.org or visit their webpage.

