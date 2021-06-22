Rockton community holds meeting to discuss Chemtool fire accountability

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after the Chemtool fire in Rockton, the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability Facebook group organized their first gathering Monday night. They invited anyone who wished to share their concerns or ask questions to come.

Around 75 people attended, filling nearly every seat. One of the Facebook page organizers Elizabeth Lindquist said this is only the beginning.

“The goal for tonight was just to bring together the community to express themselves, share ideas of things that we can do moving forward,” said Lindquist. “People want information and one of things we want to do is aggregate information and put it together in a way that people can easily understand it.”

Among the many people who spoke was Jeremy Oster. He lives in the evacuation zone, but hasn’t been able to return to his home since the order was lifted.

“Well we haven’t taken the kids back into the house yet because of the way the house smells because of the house and everything, “ said Oster. “My doctor told me not to take off my mask in the house to eat or drink when I’m cleaning up there.”

Oster has asthma. He went to the emergency room on Father’s day because he wasn’t feeling well.

“I was diagnosed with exacerbation of asthma, and exposure to inhalation of chemicals,” he said.

At the meeting Monday he raised the question of why emergency sirens weren’t utilized to alert those in the evacuation zone. He said he did not find out about it until a friend called him.

“Our family didn’t even hear about. We got a call from someone in Milwaukee, from family,” Oster said. “And they said, ‘Are you guys okay?’”

He said he thinks community members should get attorneys from outside of the area.

Citizens for Chemtool Accountability organizers created a survey to help categorize people into teams. They say they hope this will benefit them moving forward as they continue their research.

