Rockford Vintage Market to return Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford City Market will host the Rockford Vintage Market on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place under the Rockford City Market pavilion in downtown Rockford adjacent to the Indoor Market at 116 N. Madison St.

The community has been invited to this free event with the intent to support local antique dealers, furniture restorers, vintage clothes resellers, and more at this one-day-only market.

The market will feature 30 local vintage and vintage-like vendors, live music from two local artists, food and themed drinks.

