Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 62-year-old Rockford man was charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of a sexual assault to a victim under the age of 13. Officers learned the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.

Rockford police conducted a follow up investigation into the incident and a second victim, under the age of 13, was also identified. The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Robert Farley. The victims and suspect were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Farley, and a warrant was obtained for Farley. On Tuesday, June 22, Farley was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He faces six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

