Advertisement

Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

The victims and suspect were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 62-year-old Rockford man was charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of a sexual assault to a victim under the age of 13. Officers learned the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.

Rockford police conducted a follow up investigation into the incident and a second victim, under the age of 13, was also identified. The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Robert Farley. The victims and suspect were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Farley, and a warrant was obtained for Farley. On Tuesday, June 22, Farley was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He faces six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June...
Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned the public about phishing scams...
IDOT warns of phishing scams involving texts, emails
Rockford Public Library to celebrate second class of online high school grads
Nissi Shalome (Leading Player) and Jack Hale (Pippin) perform a scene from Timber Lake...
PIPPIN to run through June 27 at Timber Lake Playhouse
In all of Stephenson County, there are only 49 homes on the market after May.
Less than 50 homes for sale in Stephenson Co.