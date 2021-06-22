Advertisement

Rockford FD: Accidental fire causes $50K in damages

Fire crews extended a hose line into the building and the fire was declared under control within 15 minutes.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An accidental fire in Rockford caused an estimated $50,000 in damages Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department was sent to a residential structure fire at 3323 Colony Bay Dr. Emergency crews arrived within five minutes of the 911 call and found heavy fire showing from the attached single car garage and smoke throughout the residence.

Fire crews extended a hose line into the building and the fire was declared under control within 15 minutes. No civilian or fire personnel were injured as a result. The residence suffered extensive damage to the garage area and six occupants were displaced. The cause of the fire was accidental.

