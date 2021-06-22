Advertisement

Rockford East Varsity Summer League heats up

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Day 3 of 5 for varsity basketball teams out at Rockford East High School brings some important matchups.

Two unbeaten teams are tested, Boylan met last year’s runner-up in the NIC-10 Harlem in the early slate and dueled with Belvidere North in the 7 P.M. games. Lutheran squared off with Winnebago and Freeport.

Here are the results from Monday’s games.

6 P.M. games

Boylan 55, Harlem 51

Jefferson 49, Byron 47

Hononegah 66, South Beloit 38

North 38, Dixon 36

7 P.M. games

North 47, Boylan 36

Hononegah 58, Jefferson 33

South Beloit 65, Byron 42

Harlem 61, Dixon 56

8 P.M. games

Auburn 35, East 29

Lutheran 69, Winnebago 47

Freeport 55, Guilford 46

Rochelle 46, Sycamore 21

9 P.M. games

East 63, Rochelle 52

Lutheran 74, Freeport 45

Guilford 61, Winnebago 39

Auburn 44, Sycamore 35

Action resumes Tuesday at 6 P.M. at East.

