Rockford East Varsity Summer League heats up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Day 3 of 5 for varsity basketball teams out at Rockford East High School brings some important matchups.
Two unbeaten teams are tested, Boylan met last year’s runner-up in the NIC-10 Harlem in the early slate and dueled with Belvidere North in the 7 P.M. games. Lutheran squared off with Winnebago and Freeport.
Here are the results from Monday’s games.
6 P.M. games
Boylan 55, Harlem 51
Jefferson 49, Byron 47
Hononegah 66, South Beloit 38
North 38, Dixon 36
7 P.M. games
North 47, Boylan 36
Hononegah 58, Jefferson 33
South Beloit 65, Byron 42
Harlem 61, Dixon 56
8 P.M. games
Auburn 35, East 29
Lutheran 69, Winnebago 47
Freeport 55, Guilford 46
Rochelle 46, Sycamore 21
9 P.M. games
East 63, Rochelle 52
Lutheran 74, Freeport 45
Guilford 61, Winnebago 39
Auburn 44, Sycamore 35
Action resumes Tuesday at 6 P.M. at East.
