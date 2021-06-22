Advertisement

Rockford Christian star Ben Wood to play soccer at Coastal Carolina University

By Brandon Giesey
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A royal lion star made his decision, Ben Wood will sign and play soccer on the east coast with Coastal Carolina.

Wood made the decision to head east back in the heart of the pandemic, at the time he did not know if he would play soccer, but did want to. He attended a soccer camp at Coastal in early June and received an offer to play just a few days later.

Wood was Rockford Christian’s leading scorer last season. The Royal Lions lost to Dixon in the Big Northern Conference championship.

