Rochelle man dead after crash in Sycamore

The driver of the Chevy SUV, Fran Bomar, 69 of Sycamore, and the other occupant of the SUV were uninjured.
Bethany Road was partially shut down as officers worked a fatal crash Monday morning.
Bethany Road was partially shut down as officers worked a fatal crash Monday morning.(Sycamore Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Rochelle man was killed following a traffic crash in Sycamore on Monday morning.

On June 21 at approximately 8:48 a.m., Sycamore police were called to a report of a crash on Bethany Road at Klein Road involving a Chevy SUV and a Honda motorcycle. Preliminary reports indicate the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Bethany Road when it struck the SUV that was turning from Bethany Road onto Klein Road, according to the Sycamore Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, Broc Mohler, 30 of Rochelle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kishwaukee Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy SUV, Fran Bomar, 69 of Sycamore, and the other occupant of the SUV were uninjured. Bomar was cited for improper turn at an intersection and failure to yield while turning left, according to the Sycamore Police Department.

The Illinois State Police crash reconstruction unit is assisting with the investigation. Sycamore police were also assisted by the Sycamore Fire Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the crash, Bethany Road was partially shut down until approximately 12:05 p.m.

