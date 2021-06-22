Advertisement

RACVB keeps positive outlook heading into summer

Bureau looking to bring back as many events to the area as possible.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the state moving into Phase 5 earlier this month, organizations like the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau are trying to get back to business as well.

The pandemic took its toll on the arts and entertainment industry, with cancellations, loss of jobs and financial problems. As we enter the summer months, RACVB is looking to bring back as many events to the area as possible.

Senior manager of marketing and communications, Andrea Cook, said last year taught them to be flexible in planning.

“One size doesn’t necessarily fit all always. So you have to be able to customize and accommodate to folks in many different scenarios. We’ve done a lot of behind the scenes work to make folks feel safe, what is most safe and comfortable for them specifically.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June...
Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

Latest News

Special Olympics Virtual Games 6.22
Special Olympics Virtual Games
Two Rockton residents file civil lawsuits against Chemtool
Two Rockton residents file civil suit after Chemtool fire scatters ash and debris
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned the public about phishing scams...
IDOT warns of phishing scams involving texts, emails
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault