RACVB keeps positive outlook heading into summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the state moving into Phase 5 earlier this month, organizations like the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau are trying to get back to business as well.

The pandemic took its toll on the arts and entertainment industry, with cancellations, loss of jobs and financial problems. As we enter the summer months, RACVB is looking to bring back as many events to the area as possible.

Senior manager of marketing and communications, Andrea Cook, said last year taught them to be flexible in planning.

“One size doesn’t necessarily fit all always. So you have to be able to customize and accommodate to folks in many different scenarios. We’ve done a lot of behind the scenes work to make folks feel safe, what is most safe and comfortable for them specifically.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.