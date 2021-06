MT. CARROLL, Ill. (WIFR) - Timber Lake Playhouse will run their season opening production of PIPPIN through June 27.

Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office at (815) 244-2035 or on the TLP website here.

Nissi Shalome and Jack Hale have been cast in the production of PIPPIN.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.