ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Tuesday with light winds and highs in the upper 70′s. A few light showers tonight with lows around the 60 degree mark. A few showers and rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning with highs in the low 80′s. Rainy for the end of the week with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.