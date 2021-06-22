Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men were charged for alleged drug dealing in and around the Faust Hotel in Rockford, according to police.

The Rockford Police Department received complaints from citizens about drug sales in and around the hotel in the 600 block of East State Street.

On Monday, Rockford detectives, along with uniformed officers, conducted an operation to identify and arrest those suspects selling or buying drugs. Over the course of a couple hours, these officers made several arrests. Officers found and recovered crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, money and seized three vehicles, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Jamar Money, 34 of Rockford was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Ricky McGhee, 59 of Rockford, was charged with possession of cocaine. Charles Stephens, 40 of Rockford, was charged with possession of heroin. Louis Murphy, 70 of Rockford, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.