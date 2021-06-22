Advertisement

Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel

The Rockford Police Department received complaints from citizens about drug sales in and around the hotel in the 600 block of East State Street.
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35(Flickr, Earl R. Shumaker)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men were charged for alleged drug dealing in and around the Faust Hotel in Rockford, according to police.

The Rockford Police Department received complaints from citizens about drug sales in and around the hotel in the 600 block of East State Street.

On Monday, Rockford detectives, along with uniformed officers, conducted an operation to identify and arrest those suspects selling or buying drugs. Over the course of a couple hours, these officers made several arrests. Officers found and recovered crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, money and seized three vehicles, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Jamar Money, 34 of Rockford was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Ricky McGhee, 59 of Rockford, was charged with possession of cocaine. Charles Stephens, 40 of Rockford, was charged with possession of heroin. Louis Murphy, 70 of Rockford, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June...
Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Class action lawsuit against Chemtool 6.21
Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire
Chicago police keep watch and crime scene tape hangs outside a house where multiple people were...
Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

Latest News

The Rockford City Market is hosting the Rockford Vintage Market on Saturday, June 26
Rockford Vintage Market to return Saturday
Exelon filed paperwork last week with grid operator PJM Interconnection to deactivate the...
Byron power plant in danger of shutting down
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
Rockford East Varsity Summer League heats up
Rockford East Varsity Summer League heats up