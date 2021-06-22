Advertisement

Less than 50 homes for sale in Stephenson Co.

In all of Stephenson County, there are only 49 homes on the market.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - People continue to ask, is it a home seller’s market? The answer is yes.

Many are asking when is the market going to change? Currently, there is no answer, though someone on the fence of selling their home might not see a better time than now.

There are now only 40 houses for sale in Freeport, with an average asking price of $137,489. In the city, 38 homes were sold throughout the month of May. The average sales price of the homes sold in the city was $95,156, the most expensive home at $260,000, RE/MAX property source broker Aubra Palermo said.

In all of Stephenson County, there are only 49 homes on the market. Those have an average asking price of $177,234. In May, 44 homes were sold throughout the county, for an average sales price of $112,476.

