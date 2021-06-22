Advertisement

IDOT warns of phishing scams involving texts, emails

Anyone who gets such a message is advised to delete it right away.
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned the public about phishing scams...
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned the public about phishing scams involving texts and emails purporting to be from the department.
By CBS
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned the public about phishing scams involving texts and emails claiming to be from the department.

“If you receive a text or email that appears to be from IDOT asking for your personal information, you can be sure it’s a scam,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release. “Please know that we are aware of this issue and are working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect you from these fraudulent schemes.”

IDOT noted that while the messages might look official, the department will never really send a text or email requesting anyone’s personal information such as Social Security numbers or banking information. Anyone who gets such a message is advised to delete it right away.

No one should provide any information in response to such a communication, and no one should click any links in with it, as they could install malware on your device or computer.

You should also hang up on any calls – including robocalls – that ask you to take immediate action, and you should ask to use other types of identifiers besides Social Security numbers. You should also keep your software up to date on all computers, phones, and other devices – including operating systems and antivirus protection.

Anyone with questions about phishing scams or identity theft should Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline in Chicago at (800) 386-5438 (TTY: 800-964-3013), Springfield at 800-243-0618 (TTY: 877-844-5461) or Carbondale at (800) 243-0607 (TTY: 877-675-9339). Spanish speakers may call (866) 310-8398.

