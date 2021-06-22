Advertisement

Freeport freshman wrestler Cadence Diduch captures state title

By Brandon Giesey
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELDLD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a stellar regular season out in Freeport, freshman Cadence Diduch dominated postseason play taking home an Illinois Wrestlers Coaches Association state championship.

Diduch competes in the 113-pound division, she did not miss a beat, scoring two early points in the first round. In the second her opponent captured two points to tie the match, but Diduch brought it home with a three-point third.

Boylan’s Netavia Wickson took home second in the 120-pound division. Wickson led the match early but was unable to seal the deal.

