Free groceries offered at Rockford Summer Family Markets

No registration or documentation is necessary.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families with children 18 and under living in their homes are invited to shop for free groceries at Family Markets.

The free markets are offered three days this summer at Wantz Park on 600 Clifford Ave. in Loves Park. The Summer Family Markets will take place June 23 and July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and August 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., according to the city of Rockford.

No registration or documentation is necessary. Families will receive a pre-packaged box of food and asked not to get out of their cars as volunteers will place the box in the car or trunk. according to the city of Rockford.

Summer Family Markets are held in cooperation with Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District and Community Action.

