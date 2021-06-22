Federal officers in Texas detain nearly 200 migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) – Border Patrol agents in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley Border Sector (RGV) shut down four stash houses, leading to 144 arrests this past weekend.

Officers received information that a home in Alamo, Texas was being used to hide migrants. CBP officers, along with the Alamo Police Department, found 35 migrants, including two children.

The migrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

On Friday June 18, the Donna Police Department requested assistance from the CBP Weslaco Border Patrol station with a local residence known to be harboring migrants.

Police and federal agents discovered 22 migrants hiding inside the residence.

The migrants in that group are from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and China.

Soon after, officers found more than 100 migrants in a tractor-trailer near a checkpoint along I-35 in the Rio Grande Valley.

The migrants in that group were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a U.S citizen, was arrested and charged. He was not identified.

“Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit,” said Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Troy Miller.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.