Another winner ahead Tuesday, much more active pattern in view beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marked the first full day of Summer, though it surely didn’t feel like it. Temperatures Monday topped out at levels more typically seen on the first day of Fall! The 74° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport made Monday the coolest day here since Memorial Day. On May 31, the high temperature reached just 70°.

Full sunshine’s on tap on Tuesday, and with a wind shift to the west expected, temperatures should take a substantial leap back closer to normal. In the end, though, expect temperatures to top out in the middle and upper 70s, falling well shy of the 82° considered to be normal on June 22.

Bright sunshine is to be dominant Tuesday. Westerly winds will usher in slightly milder temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A very weak disturbance will sweep through the area late Tuesday night into the opening stages of Wednesday. It’s possible this disturbance may possess just enough energy to kick off a brief sprinkle or light shower during that time, though coverage of these is to be quite limited.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time we reach the midpoint of Wednesday, any lingering precipitation will be well off to our east, and mixed sunshine is to begin its reemergence. Those developments, coupled with an increasingly gusty southerly breeze should be more than enough to send temperatures back into the 80s. It’ll hardly be uncomfortable, though, so the air conditioners won’t likely need to be employed.

By noontime Wednesday, expect things to be dry once again, with mixed sunshine starting to emerge. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, we should remain largely quiet through the daytime hours of Thursday. Much warmer temperatures are on the docket Thursday, especially if we’re on the receiving end of several hours of sunshine. The current thought is that we’ll reach the lower 90s Thursday before clouds begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next storm system. This dynamic storm system’s been shown in computer modeling for some time now, which gives forecasters an increased amount of confidence that a potentially impactful meteorological event may be ahead of us. The current thought is that rain’s to begin sometime Thursday night and continue on an off and on basis through much of Friday. Atmospheric moisture levels will be more than abundant, leading to the belief that locally heavy rain is possible during that period. Current model projections suggest that between two and three inches of rain may come across the entire Stateline over the next five days, with locally heavier amounts possible in a few spots.

There's agreement among our computer forecast models suggesting some healthy rains may be in our future later on in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Without a doubt, Thursday night into Friday are to feature the best chances for soaking rainfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern may remain active for some time to come beyond Saturday. While rain-free hours are promised daily, numerous disturbances will race through the nation’s midsection, threatening at least the potential for occasional periods of showers and thunderstorms each day. An ensemble of reliable forecast models generates an average of 3.05″ to fall in the Stateline over the next ten days, surely a potentially encouraging development for our drought-stricken region.

Over the next ten days, computer models are in staunch agreement in advertising a wetter weather pattern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.