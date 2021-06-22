Advertisement

AMC: All You Can Eat Popcorn begins today

By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AMC is celebrating their upcoming Cinema Week with an All You Can Eat Popcorn celebration.

Moviegoers at all AMC locations nationwide who purchase any size popcorn from June 22 through June 30 can enjoy all you can eat popcorn for the duration of their stay, AMC said.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exiting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” Elizabeth Frank, Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content officer of AMC said. “And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn.”

Other Cinema Week promotions that moviegoers can enjoy at AMC include:

  • AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes June 18-24 (prizes include daily free tickets and AMC Stubs Premiere memberships, grand prize two (2) AMC Stubs A-List memberships)
  • $10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships (a $5 savings for annual membership)
  • Double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II

