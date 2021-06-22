Advertisement

5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Gray News/WALB) - A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was bitten several times by a timber rattlesnake.

Cynthia Spell told WALB her daughter, Maisy Lamica, was bitten three times on her right calf.

“The amount of times that snake bit her was enough to kind of sedate an elephant at this point basically,” Spell said.

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.(Cynthia Spell)

Maisy, who was with her dad at the time, had gone to check on the family’s cat, who had cornered the snake by a tree.

“[Her dad] looked over and she was hopping on one foot, and as soon as he saw her hopping, he heard the rattle,” Spell said. “So, it didn’t rattle until after it bit her.”

Maisy’s father called 911 immediately.

When the ambulance arrived, Maisy went into anaphylactic shock and her body began shutting down on the way to the hospital, according to Spell.

“We got to the hospital, they were trying to reassure us she was going to be OK, but she just did not look anything OK at all. She was pale, vitals were immediately going down very fast. A very scary situation,” Spell said.

The girl’s lungs started closing up when she arrived at South Georgia Medical Center, and her heart rate and blood pressure dropped.

Doctors intubated Maisy and she was life-flighted to Shands Hospital. Her mom said she has received up to 37 vials of anti-venom.

Doctors are working to save the young girl’s leg. Spell said the venom appears to be spreading to her thigh.

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.(Cynthia Spell)

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like it. Just pray. I mean, people ask us what can we do for you and really her body and the doctors have to do the rest,” Spell said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WALB contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June...
Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Class action lawsuit against Chemtool 6.21
Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire
Chicago police keep watch and crime scene tape hangs outside a house where multiple people were...
Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

Latest News

Families with children 18 and under living in their homes are invited to shop for free...
Free groceries offered at Rockford Summer Family Markets
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID-19
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the...
US Chemical Safety Board investigating after Chemtool fire