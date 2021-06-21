Young patients getting chronic migraine diagnosis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly one in four people suffer from migraines in the United States, with close to one billion worldwide.

With symptoms ranging from blurry vision to light sensitivity and nausea, the pain can often impact a person’s daily life, making the suffering that much worse.

June marks Migraine Awareness Month, and with the growing number of younger patients getting the chronic diagnosis, new treatments are being developed at a rapid pace to try and offer some relief.

Dr. Jeffery Royce, SwedishAmerican physician and certified headache specialist, talked with WIFR on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.