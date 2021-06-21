Advertisement

SwedishAmerican nurse earns 4th DAISY award

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area labor and delivery nurse went above and beyond this past year, earning herself a DAISY award.

SwedishAmerican labor and delivery nurse Simone Locklund received her fourth DAISY award, something only two nurses out of 4,800 healthcare facilities worldwide have ever accomplished, according to the DAISY Foundation.

Locklund won awards in 2014, 2015 and 2019. She’s been a nurse for 40 years and said she loves every minute of it.

“I just really enjoy helping women, you know just empowering them to have a really good experience bringing their baby into the world and just every time I am able to do that its a beautiful experience. You know it’s unique, every person is different so helping a baby be born and helping the mom and dad or whoever the family members are that are there experience it to the utmost,” Locklund said.

The DAISY Foundation recognizes nurses for their extraordinary skill set and compassionate care they provide patients and families.

