Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Spray-Tek will expand into the Beloit area by hiring 50 employees in a 75,000 square foot facility for a total investment of $30 million in Beloit in the next three years.

The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation announced the sale of 20.8 acres in the Gateway Business Park to Spray-Tek, Inc., a provider of specialized ingredient processing solutions. The expansion involves property located on Colley Road.

“The Gateway Business Park is a success story for Beloit,” Frank McKearn, President of the GBEDC Board of Directors said. “Nearly two decades ago, we broke ground in the business park and have since seen thousands of jobs come to Beloit. The advanced planning by community and economic leaders back then prepared the way to provided needed jobs to support Beloit families.”

“Spray-Tek’s commitment to the Beloit area will benefit our community and families with increased property values and quality wages,” Jennifer Hall, CEO and President of the GBEDC said. “The GBEDC and the City of Beloit looks forward to working with Spray-Tek to ensure a successful transition into the stateline area.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.