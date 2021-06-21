Advertisement

Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility

The expansion involves property located on Colley Road.
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek, Inc.(Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Spray-Tek will expand into the Beloit area by hiring 50 employees in a 75,000 square foot facility for a total investment of $30 million in Beloit in the next three years.

The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation announced the sale of 20.8 acres in the Gateway Business Park to Spray-Tek, Inc., a provider of specialized ingredient processing solutions. The expansion involves property located on Colley Road.

“The Gateway Business Park is a success story for Beloit,” Frank McKearn, President of the GBEDC Board of Directors said. “Nearly two decades ago, we broke ground in the business park and have since seen thousands of jobs come to Beloit. The advanced planning by community and economic leaders back then prepared the way to provided needed jobs to support Beloit families.”

“Spray-Tek’s commitment to the Beloit area will benefit our community and families with increased property values and quality wages,” Jennifer Hall, CEO and President of the GBEDC said. “The GBEDC and the City of Beloit looks forward to working with Spray-Tek to ensure a successful transition into the stateline area.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine required in fall for University of Illinois students on campus
Rockford Public Library cardholders 18 and older can now borrow and take home a Google...
Laptops available on loan at Rockford Public Library
BBB warns of scam psychics on social media
Illinois is among both the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets at $3.32 and biggest weekly...
National gas price average 95 cents higher than this time last year